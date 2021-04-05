Report: Victim takes part in gambling in front of Coastal Grand Mall, ‘large sum of money’ stolen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who claimed to be from Atlanta was gambling in front of Coastal Grand Mall and stole “a large sum of money” from a woman, police said.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to Coastal Grand Mall on April 2 in reference to a larceny.
The victim and her friends met a man near the entrance to the food court at the mall, according to law enforcement. The man said he was from Atlanta and was gambling in front of the building, the report stated.
“The victim and her friends saw that another male had won some money off the suspect, so they engaged in the ‘cup game,’” the report stated. “The suspect enticed the victim to withdraw a large sum of money from her bank account, with the premise he would give more money to her.”
According to police, the victim went with a second suspect in a black Audi with what appeared to be paper tags. She told authorities they went to Conway National Bank off of 21st Avenue North, where she withdrew the money before meeting the first suspect in the 800 block of Oak Forest Lane.
At that location, the suspect took the money from her, the report stated. She told authorities no weapon or force was used. The second suspect then reportedly drove her back to the mall.
Photos of the suspects and the vehicle were released over the weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.
