Report: Fight breaks out at Myrtle Beach bar, shot fired; three taken into custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were taken into custody early Monday morning after a fight broke out at a Myrtle Beach bar.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers went to Bar Louie at Broadway at the Beach for a weapons discharge.
An officer spoke to one of the managers, who said a fight broke out, so she and the rest of the staff were making everyone leave and not letting people back in.
One of the suspects, identified by police as 22-year-old Kayce Grace Latham, tried to come back in but the manager would not let her, the report stated. The suspect allegedly became upset and started to punch the victim in the face, according to authorities.
Two other suspects, identified in the report as 26-year-old Christopher James Kelley and 28-year-old Stephen Antonio Morton, allegedly attacked a man because they thought he was trying to talk to Latham, the police report stated. The victim told law enforcement he was rendered unconscious after being punched multiple times in the face.
Police said they tried to speak with Kelley, but the suspect was uncooperative and did not want to talk.
Morton told authorities that the second victim was pushing up on Latham, who is his girlfriend, the report stated. The suspect said he “felt the need to defend her” and admitted to punching the man and rendering him unconscious, according to authorities.
After the fight, Latham told police she tried to go back inside but the manager blocked her, the report stated. She said the manager pushed her down and she got upset, so she punched the woman in the face, according to authorities.
Police spoke to another man, who said he was with two female friends and felt they were getting pushed around during the disturbance.
The man told police he felt he needed to defend himself and his friends, so he pulled out his gun and shot one round into ground, according to the report.
Police said the man did not point the gun at anyone or shoot anyone. Authorities noted in the report he had a valid concealed weapons permit.
According to online records from the MBPD, Latham, Kelley and Morton were each charged with third-degree assault and battery. The man who fired the weapon was not charged.
