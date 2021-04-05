Early morning shooting at Myrtle Beach resort leaves one injured, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after a shooting early Monday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort left one person hurt.
Officers were called to the incident at the Bali Bay Resort on S. Ocean Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., according to a report from Myrtle Beach police.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Vest added the suspect, 37-year-old Herman Brian White, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful neglect of a child, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Additional charges are possible.
A bond hearing for White is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.
