Myrtle Beach church welcomes Easter congregation with service, block party

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Churches across the country welcomed their largest congregations in months for Easter services on Sunday.
Last year, many families had to celebrate Easter at home, watching services virtually.
Forward Church wanted to make up for that lack of a celebration, so they brought in food trucks for a city council-approved block party of the service.
“We were out for awhile,” said Shawna Causey after the service. “We were doing mainly online. We were in a skeleton crew, but we ended up coming back not too long ago once we were vaccinated and it’s nice to be back in again.”
Jonathan and Shawna Causey drive from Raleigh to Myrtle Beach every year to spend Easter with relatives.
They decided to head to Forward Church for its first-ever Easter service, celebrating with food trucks and a block party on Chester Street in downtown.
Now that they’re vaccinated for COVID-19, their glad to be back, especially for an important day in the Christian faith like Easter.
“Seeing our kids get to interact with other kids and get to know Jesus in a more personal way again because being away from community and what feels like family is really hard for everyone,” said Causey.
The Causey’s spent last Easter at home watching the service virtually, and the same goes for LaToya Merrill and her family.
“I was blessed to have my husband and my children, but we weren’t able to be with the rest of our family,” said Merrill. “It was hard, but it’s definitely better this year.”
Forward Church opened last September in the middle of the pandemic, so making it to the first Easter service was met with some adjustments along the way.
“It was a different world for us,” said pastor Chris Honeycutt. “We had to pre-record our service, the message, everything in-between. We saw a pretty broad audience for that.”
Honeycutt added they’re certainly welcoming the congregation back more and more each week, but they haven’t lost that emphasis on the virtual model.
“Today [Easter] is the first day for our online campus,” said Honeycutt. “We’ve launched an online format with a campus pastor welcoming guests, taking prayer requests, all that good stuff.”
Honeycutt noted that on any given service, they can have 4,000 people watching virtually, so he orients some of his sermon to the camera so they’re just as involved as the congregation.
