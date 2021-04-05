Man charged with drug trafficking after undercover sting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is out on bond after being nabbed in an undercover drug investigation in Florence County, deputies said.
Timothy Jamaal Forte, 38, was arrested on April 1 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities allege Forte delivered methamphetamine during an undercover sting on Lucas Street on March 30.
The following day, authorities found more than ten grams of methamphetamine in Forte’s vehicle following a traffic stop, the release stated.
Online records show Forte was released from the Florence County Detention Center on $15,000 surety bond.
