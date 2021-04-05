Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing in Florence County, according to deputies.
Avery Alexander Moore, 29, is charged with attempted murder.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 2600 block of E. Palmetto Street, Lot 8, around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Moore was taken into custody at the scene.
Deputies said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest, back and neck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their current condition was immediately known.
Moore is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
