Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Longs shooting
Robbie Williams (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | April 5, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 2:54 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have made an arrest a deadly shooting in Longs last month.

Police arrested 21-year-old Robbie Williams last Wednesday. He is charged with murder in connection to 35-year-old James Bellamy’s shooting death.

Officers were called on March 2 to Radius Road for reports of an injured person.

When officer arrived, the victim was found and taken to a hospital before succumbing to his injuries, according to investigators.

Williams is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

