Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Longs shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have made an arrest a deadly shooting in Longs last month.
Police arrested 21-year-old Robbie Williams last Wednesday. He is charged with murder in connection to 35-year-old James Bellamy’s shooting death.
Officers were called on March 2 to Radius Road for reports of an injured person.
When officer arrived, the victim was found and taken to a hospital before succumbing to his injuries, according to investigators.
Williams is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.