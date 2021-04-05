Horry County leaders to consider naming animal shelter after fallen police officer

LCpl. Melton "Fox" Gore was killed in the line of duty in January along Highway 22. (Source: Horry County Government)
By WMBF News Staff | April 5, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 11:24 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders will consider renaming the county animal shelter after a fallen police officer.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting is a resolution to approve naming the Horry County Animal Care Shelter after the late Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore.

Gore, a veteran Horry County police officer, was killed in the line of duty in January. The 57-year-old was hit by a car while picking up debris along Highway 22.

In the days after his death, Gore was remembered for his work within the community. That included frequently helping the group Beautify Carolina Forest as part of his duties as a Horry County officer.

Gore served as an environmental officer with the Horry County Police Department for over 20 years.

