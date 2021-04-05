‘He was my one true love’: Former Myrtle Beach mayor’s wife reflects on her late husband’s legacy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes’ wife is reflecting on her late husband’s legacy.
Terri Springs said Rhodes’ death hit her hard.
“For two weeks, I could not remember anything,” she said.
Springs said her husband’s unexpected passing from COVID-19 hit her so hard she had amnesia in the days following.
“He was my one true love, so the sudden loss of John absolutely broke my heart,” she said.
While she has since recovered from the amnesia thanks to her doctor, she has spent a lot of time reflecting on her husband’s contributions to the Myrtle Beach area.
The night Rhodes lost re-election to current Mayor Brenda Bethune, he said the one thing he wanted people to remember about his time as mayor was his work on Savannah’s Playground.
While Springs agreed that’s an important part of his legacy, she wants people to think broader about his mission.
“John was the voice for the children of this community,” Springs said. “Whether it was Beach Ball Classic, whether it was the time he devoted coaching in his younger days, whether it was Savannah’s Playground, John always thought that working with children, working with young people kept him young.”
Springs said she hopes people will continue to live out his legacy by helping young people just like he did.
“Please, continue John’s work,” she said. “Please become active in this community, please help the children of this community, because that’s our investment. That’s where we did to invest our time, our attention and our monies.”
Springs could not disclose what will happen to the land that Rhodes purchased which used to be Freestyle Music Park.
As for her future, she hopes to continue to spend more time with her grandchildren and also to help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
