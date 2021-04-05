HCFR: One flown to hospital after rollover crash in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Green Sea area has sent one person to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Green Sea Road, near Cascade Road for a single-vehicle rollover crash with an ejection.
One person was flown to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.
People are being asked to the avoid the area as emergency crews investigate and clear the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene investigating the crash.
The Tabor City Fire Department was also brought in to help on the call.
