FIRST ALERT: Warming trend continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Increasingly warm and dry weather will continue through the middle of the week.
The Easter cold snap is now well behind us with increasingly warm weather on the way for the rest of the week.
Tonight will be clear and much milder than the last several nights as temperatures drop into the lower 50s along the Grand Strand and to near 50 across the Pee Dee.
Tuesday will see another round of bright sunshine and temperatures that continue to warm. Inland areas will climb all the way to 80 by the afternoon while the beaches see temperatures reaching the middle 70s.
By Wednesday, even warmer weather arrives. The beaches will see afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80 while the Pee Dee climbs into the lower to middle 80s.
Mild weather will continue for the end of the week but a few showers and storms will be possible from time to time. At this point, the best chance of showers and storms arrives on Friday, but a few downpours may continue into the weekend.
