FIRST ALERT: Nice stretch of weather to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a new week and a new forecast which looks pretty promising for those who want to head to the beach or pool at some point. Let’s start with this morning.
It’s another cooler one inland with temperatures in the mid 40s. Along the beaches, we’re sitting in the lower 50s and a light jacket will be needed briefly for some. We quickly warm up today.
Highs will top out in the mid 70s today along the sand with the upper 70s inland. Mostly sunny skies will not only continue for today but for the first half of the week as temperatures only climb for the start of the week. If you are visiting with us, find a pool or a beach! Send us those beach photos and you might just see some of them on TV this week.
As we head into the new work week, temperatures will only continue on this warming trend. If you have been itching to get to the pool or beach, this will be the week to get outside. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the middle of the week before our next rain chance arrives into the area.
Models bring the arrival of a few clouds and an isolated shower LATE on Thursday. At this point, we should remain dry for Thursday with just an isolated shower or two for the forecast Thursday night into Friday. That’s when the rain chances seem to ramp back up. None of these days look to be a washout but scattered showers and storms will move back into the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the low-mid 70s.
