Environmental organization gathering volunteers to help Keep Florence Beautiful

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Environmental organization, Keep Florence Beautiful, is hosting a countywide clean-up effort on April 17 as part of the Great American Cleanup.
“Usually every year we have a focus day, and that’s what April 17 is, April 17 is the ‘Keep Florence Beautiful Great American Clean-up’ focus,” Keep Florence Beautiful Chair Michelle Bailey said.
This year’s clean-up effort is more important than ever. Bailey said nationwide litter is up 30%, and due to the pandemic there are a lot fewer volunteers to help clean it up.
But in Florence County, getting people to volunteer hasn’t been a problem.
“I actually just got off the phone with Palmetto Pride and we’ve got 600 people signed up this year which is amazing, but the past couple of years have been very slow 200 or 300 people,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the volunteers will team up and focus on picking up litter in specific areas across the county. Keep Florence Beautiful will supply each team with gloves, vests and bags.
“We want to catch highly populated areas and we also want to make sure areas that our areas that can influence economic development stay clean, just everywhere around Florence needs it,” Bailey said.
There are some areas in Florence County known for litter. Bailey said they’ll be focusing on those areas on April 17.
“Howe Springs Road, (Highway) 52, Dunbarton, we just picked up 17 bags of trash and could probably pick up 20 more,” Bailey said.
Bailey wants the community to know this event is just the beginning. Keep Florence Beautiful needs help year round keeping rivers, roads, and neighborhoods clean.
“We do all different types of cleanups it doesn’t have to be in April, I have a team that is registered for mid-May right now, so get your team together and clean when you want to clean,” Bailey said.
If you’d like to help Keep Florence Beautiful, CLICK HERE to sign up.
