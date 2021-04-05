City of Conway votes to end mask mandate, COVID-19 emergency declaration

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway has become the latest municipality in Horry County to end its mask mandate.
Conway City Council voted 4-3 in favor of ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration and the ordinance that required people to wear masks in certain places, such as restaurants and retail stores.
The declaration and mandate will expire on Tuesday.
Last week, the city of Myrtle Beach made the decision to end its mask mandate.
City leaders said they believe it’s time to make mask wearing a personal choice and leave it up to businesses to decide whether to require face coverings.
The city of North Myrtle Beach also voted to end its mandate requiring masks in certain businesses.
