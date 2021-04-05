Affidavit: Ongoing investigation in Darlington County led to ‘explosive material’ arrest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Court documents provide new information on what authorities found inside a Myrtle Beach apartment complex that led to an ‘explosive material’ arrest.
According to an affidavit, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called last Wednesday to 830 44th Avenue North in connection to an ongoing investigation in Darlington County.
Authorities served a search warrant which led to the discovery of a plastic container that was halfway filled with a “white powder like substance” in the kitchen area.
“The SLED Bomb Squad determined the powder to be presumptive for homemade explosives,” the affidavit states.
Authorities also said that they uncovered disassembled shotgun shells in the bathroom.
“Shotgun shells are commonly disassembled to harvest the energetic powder from the cartridge,” according to the affidavit.
During the search, authorities said they found cut PVC pipes, PVC endcaps, miscellaneous fireworks and a small propane cylinder. The affidavit stated that “these materials are commonly used to enhance, confine, or manufacture destructive devices.”
Ashley Lynn Rom, 24, of Austintown, Ohio was arrested and charged with possessing a destructive device.
She is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
Two people were also arrested and charged last week in Florence after authorities said they tried to detonate a destructive device in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Radio Drive.
Tyler Santaniello, 24, and Krystal Jaworski, 31, were both charged with attempted use of a destructive device.
The Florence Police Department said that it had joined an investigation that was being conducted by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and the U.S. Marshals into the possible manufacturing of pipe bombs.
It’s not clear at this point if the two cases are connected.
WMBF News has reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED to get more information on the investigations. We’re waiting to hear back.
