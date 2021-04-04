Suspects wanted in illegal gambling investigation at Coastal Grand Mall, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify several people connected to an illegal gambling investigation.
The department says the gambling took place at the Coastal Grand Mall.
Authorities also provided photos of the suspects, as well as a vehicle connected to the case.
MBPD also said the suspects are also linked to another investigation involving fraud and theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.
