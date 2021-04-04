1 hurt, investigation underway after shed catches fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a shed caught fire in Loris on Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews and the Loris Fire Department were called to the area of Zeek Road at around 12:40 p.m. in response to the fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the blaze at the shed, according to officials.
The person hurt was taken to the hospital with injuries.
No other details on their condition were immediately available.
HCFR said the fire is under investigation.
