FIRST ALERT: Warming trend arrives for the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After another cold start to the morning, temperatures will become much more comfortable this afternoon for any Easter Sunday plans.
Highs today along the Grand Strand will quickly warm into the middle 60s, potentially as early as lunchtime today.
For the Pee Dee, high temperatures will warm into the low and middle 70s.
These high temperatures are over 10 degrees warmer than many spots we saw yesterday. Plus, on top of the warmer temperatures, clear skies will allow for more abundant sunshine to keep pouring into the area.
As we head into the new work week, temperatures will only continue on this warming trend. If you have been itching to get to the pool or beach, this will be the week to get outside.
Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will eventually top out in the middle 70s by midweek. In the Pee Dee, temperatures will continue to remain well above average with highs reaching the low 80s.
The quiet pattern we’re in this weekend will also continue into the majority of next week.
Clear skies will allow for abundant sunshine all throughout the area until at least Thursday.
Our next weather maker isn’t set to arrive until late Thursday and into Friday, where a few scattered showers and storms will be possible.
