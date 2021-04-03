Red Cross: People can still donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross of South Carolina wants to make one thing clear: you can still donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes at a time when the organization is seeing a decrease in people giving blood.
Meg Heath is the account manager for the state’s Red Cross Blood Services, handling all the blood drives for Horry County.
Heath said there’s been some miscommunication in the community about whether people can give blood after receiving one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.
She’s confident that has contributed to a decrease the organization is seeing in the number of people donating blood.
However, Heath says there’s been a decline in blood donations in the past few weeks.
She says it is safe for people to give blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they’re healthy, not showing any symptoms.
Knowing which COVID-19 doses you received is also helpful.
“The Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Heath said. “But if you do have flu-like symptoms, we ask that you wait until those [symptoms pass] and then you can come. Please be feeling healthy and well that day, and come see us. We don’t want people to think that because they got the vaccine they can’t donate.”
Heath says there has been one major change the organizations are requesting of donors since vaccinations started.
“If you have been vaccinated, we ask you to come donate the whole blood and not the convalescent plasma anymore,” she said. “That’s really been our biggest change since the vaccinations have taken place.”
The convalescent plasma has been helping to treat people who are ill from COVID-19.
Heath says thanks to previous donations, the organization has a robust supply of plasma.
“We do encourage everyone to still continue to donate whole blood,” she said.
Heath says people may not be thinking as much about donating blood right now, because people are getting back into things they normally did before the pandemic hit, such as traveling.
She’s encouraging regular donors, particularly those who are getting their doses, to put giving blood back on their to-do-list.
During a Friday media briefing, DHEC Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler was asked to clarify if people should feel safe giving blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Traxler says as long as people aren’t ill and they’ve received doses from one of the three approved vaccines, they can safely donate blood.
“There are some types of vaccines which none of those three [Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson] are one, where somebody may be recommended to wait a couple of weeks after they receive a dose to give blood,” Traxer said. “But I want to stress, the vaccines that are available right now for COVID-19, you do not have to wait after you get vaccinated before you give blood. Donating blood is not going to cause someone who’d been vaccinated to lose their immunity.”
Health says the Red Cross needs more donations in order to be fully prepared before the peak tourism season hits.
“Let’s remember, a lot more tourists, a lot more accidents,” Heath said. “And a lot more hospitals are starting to do more surgeries again. We want to make sure every hospital shelf is fully stocked with all of the blood products they need.”
“In South Carolina, we need to collect at least 200 units alone a day to provide enough to the local hospitals. We need 300 people to come out every day so we can meet those needs. So without the volunteer donors coming out to see us, we couldn’t do what we do to provide blood to the hospitals in South Carolina.”
The City of Myrtle Beach and the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in two weeks on April 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The event will take place at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
You can schedule your appointment here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.