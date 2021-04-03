Red Cross: People can still donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

“There are some types of vaccines which none of those three [Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson] are one, where somebody may be recommended to wait a couple of weeks after they receive a dose to give blood,” Traxer said. “But I want to stress, the vaccines that are available right now for COVID-19, you do not have to wait after you get vaccinated before you give blood. Donating blood is not going to cause someone who’d been vaccinated to lose their immunity.”