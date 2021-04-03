Police: 9th suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to Myrtle Beach hotel shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A ninth suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at a Myrtle Beach hotel last month.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said 35-year-old John James Whitney faces charges of murder and armed robbery stemming from an incident on March 25.
Police said an investigation first began early that morning when officers were called to a shooting at the Waterpark Hotel along South Ocean Boulevard.
Authorities found 43-year-old Jermaine Stewart inside a hotel room, who later died as a result of the shooting.
Large amounts of drugs were also found at the scene, according to police.
The investigation then led detectives to another scene at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East, as well as the Bermuda Sands Motel on North Ocean Boulevard.
Another person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the investigation, along with more large quantities of drugs.
Whitney is now the second person charged with murder in the case.
Jeffrey Seth Eckard, 33, was denied bond on a murder charge last week. He’s also charged with armed robbery as well as several other drug-related charges.
Another person in custody, Michael Ray Phillips, also faces an armed robbery charge in addition to other drug charges.
Six other people were taken into custody in connection to the case, including two juveniles.
Bond was not set for Whitney as of Saturday.
Officials said he will remain in custody until bond can be set by a circuit court judge.
