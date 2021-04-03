Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger commits to Appalachian State

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of the top high school gunslingers along the Grand Strand made his college choice Thursday evening. Myrtle Beach quarterback took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Appalachian State.
The Mountaineers were the first to offer the Seahawk in late January. Burger chose App State over offers from Coastal Carolina and Charlotte among other Division I programs. The three-star recruit told WMBF Sports that solidifying a spot early was critical in his decision.
“There’s a lot of things going on with the transfer portal right now and I think App State is a great place,” Burger said. “It’s a perfect setup for me, it’s relaxed but it’s blue collar and you know when to work and I think I’m a lot like that. They’ve got a great program, great tradition, and they win a lot of football games.”
Burger had a stellar junior campaign in his first season as the full-time starter under center. He threw for 2493 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns for a Myrtle Beach team that reached the Class 4A lower state championship game.
Upon his arrival in Boone in 2022, Burger should be in the mix to play as a freshman. The Mountaineers will travel to play the Chanticleers in Conway during that season.
“It’s going to be really exciting being at home” said Burger. “I know there will be a lot of people locally from all around the Grand Strand, it’ll be really exciting to see a lot of people and see a lot of people I know and coaches and everything.”
