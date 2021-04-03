Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office escorts Easter Bunny

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Easter Bunny is getting some VIP treatment from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office this year.
As part of Operation Easter Bunny, the GCSO says they will be escorting the Easter Bunny around Georgetown, Andrews and the western part of Georgetown County the weekend leading up to holiday.
The GCSO says they will be around the Waccamaw Neck Saturday, but people looking for a specific location can track the Easter Bunny on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
