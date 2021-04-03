Flags at SC Statehouse to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Capitol officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Flags at the South Carolina Statehouse will fly at half-staff in response to a deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol that left one police officer dead.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s office made the announcement late Friday, adding that the flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 6.
It comes after President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all other public buildings earlier Friday.
In a statement, the president wrote that the action comes “as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol.”
The officer, identified as William “Billy” Evans, was killed after a car drove through a security barricade Friday afternoon on the Capitol grounds.
Another officer was also hurt in the incident.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, allegedly then brandished a knife and was then shot by authorities.
Green later died at a hospital, officials said.
