Flags at SC Statehouse to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Capitol officer

Flags at SC Statehouse to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Capitol officer
The South Carolina State House in Columbia. (Source: WCSC/WIS)
By WMBF News Staff | April 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Flags at the South Carolina Statehouse will fly at half-staff in response to a deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol that left one police officer dead.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office made the announcement late Friday, adding that the flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 6.

It comes after President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all other public buildings earlier Friday.

In a statement, the president wrote that the action comes “as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol.”

The officer, identified as William “Billy” Evans, was killed after a car drove through a security barricade Friday afternoon on the Capitol grounds.

Another officer was also hurt in the incident.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, allegedly then brandished a knife and was then shot by authorities.

Green later died at a hospital, officials said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.