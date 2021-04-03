FIRST ALERT: Chilly and sunny start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cold and frosty start to Saturday, temperatures will remain well below average across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs this afternoon will warm into the middle 50s across the beaches and into the upper 50s for areas inland. Dry conditions will continue today as well as widespread sunshine continues all through today.
For any Easter Sunday plans, the forecast shows signs of improvement with the first leg of a big warm-up taking place tomorrow! For sunrise services on the beach tomorrow morning, be prepared for chilly temperatures in the 40s. By lunchtime, temperatures will warm into the low 60s with highs eventually climbing to the mid 60s along the Grand Strand and near 70s for areas inland.
Our big warm-up continues into next week as warmer air moves in helping to boost temperatures back into the middle 70s and low 80s. Most of next week looks to remain mostly dry as well with plenty of sunshine through Thursday. The end of the week will bring the return of shower and storm chances.
