DHEC: S.C. registers over 600 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 632 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 467,016 and deaths to 8,105, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 23 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. Florence County saw eight new virus cases in Saturday’s report, but no new confirmed deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 25,045 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.5%.
As of Saturday, more than 6.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in South Carolina.
Click here for the latest hospital data provided by DHEC.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
