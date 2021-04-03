CCU Beach Volleyball extends streak to nine-straight wins

MACON, Ga. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team posted two wins on Saturday in Macon, Ga. to extend its winning streak to nine consecutive wins.
The Sandy Chants defeated Mercer 4-1 in the first match and then went on to blank Erskine 5-0 in the second match of the doubleheader to improve to 16-4 on the season.
Coastal will return to action next week with a doubleheader at Jacksonville on April 7 before playing at the Florida State Tournament on April 9-10 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Match 1: Coastal Carolina 4, Mercer 1
Coastal Carolina posted its third win of the season over the Mercer Bears with a 4-1 win on Saturday morning at Bear Beach.
With the Bears forfeiting on court No. 5, the Chants took the 1-0 advantage and ran with it.
The Sandy Chants posted a pair of straight-set wins at No. 1 and No. 4, as the sophomore tandem of Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova defeated Mercer’s Gracie Garanich and Emilee Wissmach 21-19, 21-15 at the top flight while Carli Ginther and Ellie Hanford upended Hana Robertson and Ellie Miller 21-14, 21-10 on court four.
CCU’s junior duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm came from behind to take sets two and three and the match 18-21, 21-17, 15-12 at flight No. 2 to secure the fourth point in the Chants’ 4-1 win.
Match 2: Coastal Carolina 5, Erskine 0
The Sandy Chants continued their winning ways with a 5-0 sweep over Erskine, the Chants’ third over the Flying Fleet this season.
Coastal didn’t drop a set in the win.
Drobnjak and Svobodova defeated Morgan Browne and Olivia Browne 21-16, 21-9 at No. 1, while Campbell and Kragholm cruised to a 21-13, 21-10 win over Allison Dutterer and Alyssa Pagan at No. 2.
The duo of Ginther and Hanford beat Emily Gilbert and Emily Alanis 21-15, 21-10 at No. 3, Ashton Dunnigan and Madison Allred won 21-16, 21-18 at No. 4 over Kylie McKean and Taylor Atkinson, and Kalin Eske and Kendra Lukacs were victorious at No. 5 with scores of 21-9, 21-17 over Mallory Carter and Katrina Petrovich.
