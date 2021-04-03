Bond granted to woman charged after 4-year-old drowns in Myrtle Beach pool

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond has been granted to a woman charged after a 4-year-old drowned at Myrtle Beach pool earlier this week.
According to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a judge granted a $10,000 surety bond to 30-year-old Destiny Morgan on Saturday.
Morgan was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child following a drowning at the Crown Reef Resort on Thursday night.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the child, later identified as 4-year-old Demi Willaims, died after being removed from a pool at the resort and taken to the hospital.
Willard also said Williams was visiting the area from Kentucky with her mother and siblings.
Authorities have not released how Morgan is connected to the child.
