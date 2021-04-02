Woman killed in Robeson Co. road rage shooting buried on same day suspect arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The family of a Pennsylvania mother of six who died after being shot on Interstate 95 in Robeson County during a road rage encounter are thanking law enforcement for making an arrest in the case.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced Thursday that 29-year-old Dejywan R. Floyd, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.
The charges stem from the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Penn., on March 25.
The same day the arrest was made, Eberly’s family laid her to rest, a press release stated.
“I know this won’t really change anything nor bring Julie back, but it gives us some peace to know he won’t be able to do this to anyone else,” Ryan Eberly, Julie Eberly’s husband, said. “We are in the process of getting Justice for Julie.”
According to the family, Ryan Eberly received a call at 5:30 a.m. on April 1 to inform him of Floyd’s arrest.
“We feel the timely apprehension of the murder suspect could not have been done without the help of the community, the tenacity of the detectives and officers, and the help of the media who helped get the word out,” the release stated.
On March 25 at approximately 11:40 am, officers were dispatched to a person shot near exit 22 on I-95 north of Lumberton.
Julie Eberly had been shot through the passenger door as she and her husband were traveling on I-95 South. Ryan Eberly was not injured, authorities said.
According to law enforcement, Julie Eberly was taken to UNC Southeastern where she later died.
The investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim’s GMC Yukon came close to the suspect’s Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane, according to Wilkins.
Authorities said the suspect then pulled to the victim’s passenger side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door. Witnesses stated that the suspect then drove off and exited at exit 22. The victim’s vehicle then pulled over on I-95 and waited for medical assistance, according to law enforcement.
Floyd was denied bond during a Thursday court appearance.
The family said a celebration of life service will be held in Pennsylvania on Friday, April 9.
“We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support. We feel the prayers being offered on our families’ behalf are holding us up during this horrible time,” Ryan Eberly said.
