Two-vehicle crash in Little River sends three to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Little River.
Crews were called to the accident on N. Highway 57 near D L Drive at 8:56 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials say three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and is investigating.
