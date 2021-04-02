Pair of Pee Dee counties among those with highest COVID-19 incidence rates

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion County and Dillon County are two of the only nine counties in the state to have a high COVID-19 incidence rate, which is measured as cases per population over the past two weeks.
Marion County sits at 247.9 positive cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The same data shows Dillon county at an even higher rate of 334.7 cases per 100,000 people.
While those numbers are high, it may not be due to a lack of vaccines.
DHEC has held mobile vaccine clinics in Marion over the past couple of weeks.
Clinic site manager David Holcombe said their vaccine events are going well.
He said they’ve continued to focus on making sure the rural communities have access to the vaccine and they’ve had no problem getting people to show up.
“We’ve stayed fairly busy, people have been getting registered and are coming and getting vaccinated,” said Holcombe. “We’re not having many people cancel and if so it’s because they’ve got their shots sooner than expected.”
Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Interim Director of Public Health, spoke during a statewide telebriefing Friday about DHECs efforts to get vaccines out to the community.
She said DHEC plans to host more community-centric vaccine clinics like the ones held in Marion.
“We will continue to bring the vaccine to people as much as possible, instead of asking people to go to the vaccine until every South Carolinian has the opportunity to get vaccinated,” she added.
Next week, DHEC plans to hold mobile vaccine clinics in Dillon, Florence, and Horry counties.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.