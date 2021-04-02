Need a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Several DHEC clinics offered in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Need a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Several DHEC clinics offered in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
(Source: Bing Guan)
By WMBF News Staff | April 2, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 3:03 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment have several opportunities next week in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that it is scheduling vaccine appointments at multiple public health departments and mobile clinics.

VACCINE LOCATOR MAP | Find a COVID-19 vaccine near you

All adults 16 and older are now eligible to book an appointment for the vaccine in South Carolina.

During those clinics, the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

WMBF News checked the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System (CVAS) and found several upcoming vaccine events in our area.

You can go to the CLICK HERE to go to the CVAS website and book an appointment or call 1-866-365-8110 for help in booking an appointment.

Below is a list of upcoming DHEC vaccine clinics:

MYRTLE BEACH

Tuesday, April 6

DHEC Mobile Clinic at Myrtle Beach Sports Complex

2115 Sports Center Way

CONWAY

Thursday, April 8

DHEC Mobile Clinic at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church

1503 Dirty Branch Road

Friday, April 9

DHEC Mobile Clinic at Conway Recreation Center

1515 Mill Pond Road

DILLON

Monday, April 5

DHEC Mobile Clinic at Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Drive

EFFINGHAM

Tuesday, April 6

DHEC Mobile Clinic at Effingham Church of God

149 McLaughlin Road

FLORENCE

Monday, April 5

DHEC Mobile Clinic in Florence County

1113 Oakland Avenue

HAMER

Friday, April 9

DHEC Mobile Clinic at St. Matthew AME (Dillon County)

405 Elkins Road

LAMAR

Friday, April 9

DHEC Mobile Clinic at John Wesley UMC (Darlington County)

310 Davis Street

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.