Need a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Several DHEC clinics offered in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment have several opportunities next week in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that it is scheduling vaccine appointments at multiple public health departments and mobile clinics.
All adults 16 and older are now eligible to book an appointment for the vaccine in South Carolina.
During those clinics, the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
WMBF News checked the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System (CVAS) and found several upcoming vaccine events in our area.
Below is a list of upcoming DHEC vaccine clinics:
MYRTLE BEACH
Tuesday, April 6
DHEC Mobile Clinic at Myrtle Beach Sports Complex
2115 Sports Center Way
CONWAY
Thursday, April 8
DHEC Mobile Clinic at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church
1503 Dirty Branch Road
Friday, April 9
DHEC Mobile Clinic at Conway Recreation Center
1515 Mill Pond Road
DILLON
Monday, April 5
DHEC Mobile Clinic at Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Drive
EFFINGHAM
Tuesday, April 6
DHEC Mobile Clinic at Effingham Church of God
149 McLaughlin Road
FLORENCE
Monday, April 5
DHEC Mobile Clinic in Florence County
1113 Oakland Avenue
HAMER
Friday, April 9
DHEC Mobile Clinic at St. Matthew AME (Dillon County)
405 Elkins Road
LAMAR
Friday, April 9
DHEC Mobile Clinic at John Wesley UMC (Darlington County)
310 Davis Street
