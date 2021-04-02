Murrells Inlet Food Bank expands service area because of food abundance

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet Food Bank works to fight hunger in Murrells Inlet and Garden City, but recently it’s had to expand outside of that area due to an abundance of food.
Volunteers say they’re actually seeing less demand over the past year during the pandemic, and it’s led them to do something they’ve never had to do before.
Getting the word out.
People used to come in to pick certain items, but guests stay outside now because of COVID-19.
“I do miss a lot of the people because I knew everything they ate,” said Donna Alghoff, a volunteer at the food bank. “I knew their diets, who was a diabetic, things like that.”
Not being able to see the families as much is one change she’s had to get used to, and the drop in demand is another.
She says the food bank sees ebbs and flows in the demand and supply, and right now, they’re beyond stocked up.
“After COVID started, it kind of quieted down because a lot of the other places were open,” said Alghoff.
Alghoff said the amount of new churches that have started running food pantries during the pandemic has slowed their flow of visitors.
Mickey Holley, the food bank’s director, thinks the drive-thru pick-ups at other places may be a factor as well.
“We have about 215 families listed that are considered pretty much regular,” he said. “A lot of those haven’t been coming.”
The USDA provides food to the pantry based on that list, so the pantry’s wound up stocking up a bit of an abundance.
So, they’ve decided to expand their usual service area beyond Murrells Inlet and Garden City.
They even posted on Facebook about it to make sure the food doesn’t wind up going bad.
“It was quiet,” said Jackie Lanning, another volunteer with the food bank. “We were doing food dances, ‘C’mon people. C’mon people.’”
Holley says things seem to be picking up.
“Over the past few days, but an abundance of them have come from out of our normal area.”
People still need to have IDs with an address and fill out paperwork when they come to the pantry.
Once they give out the abundance, they’ll generally go back to their normal area. Of course, there are always exceptions.
“Unless somebody is really out of food,” said Holley. “We’ll give them enough to get through.”
The Murrells Inlet Food Pantry is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
