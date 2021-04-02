McMaster, other officials appeal federal injunction on SC abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster, along with other state officials, are continuing the legal fight regarding a bill that would ban most abortions in South Carolina.
On Friday, the governor’s office announced the appeal, which was sent to the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
It was filed by McMaster and other officials, including South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 13th Circuit Court Solicitor William Walter Wilkins.
“We have appealed the federal court’s preliminary injunction against the Fetal Heartbeat Bill,” McMaster said in a statement Friday. “No fight is more worthy of our time and energy than the fight to protect life in South Carolina.”
The appeal comes weeks after a U.S. District judge filed an injunction to prevent the law, the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, from being enforced. The judge added that the governor’s arguments for enacting the law were “without merit.”
McMaster signed the bill into law in February as it was already facing lawsuits from groups such as Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic.
A temporary restraining order was filed on the bill the following day by a judge before it was extended later on.
The law, if enforced, would ban most abortions in the state, blocking doctors from performing the procedure when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Normally that happens as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
As it is written, the law does allow for exceptions such as if the mother was a victim of rape or incest or if her life is in danger by having the child.
Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail or both.
You can read the full appeal below:
