McMaster announces third PGA Tour event coming to S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A third PGA Tour event is coming to South Carolina in 2021.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that the Palmetto Championship at Congaree will be held in June at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland.
According to information from the PGA, the event will be held from June 7 through June 13 and fills a week left open on the Tour’s calendar following the decision to cancel the 2021 RBC Canadian Open due to logistical challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
State tourism officials expect the event to have a $50 million economic impact for S.C., with the majority of that impact in the Lowcountry.
The Palmetto Championship at Congaree joins two other PGA events being held in the state.
It will be preceded by the 2021 RBC Heritage, taking place April 12 through April 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links at Hilton Head Island.
In May, the 2021 PGA Championship returns to The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.