Man wanted for murder out of Baltimore apprehended in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder out of Baltimore, Md., was arrested in Florence County Friday afternoon, the sheriff said.
According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, law enforcement located the suspect off Howe Springs Road in the Florence area around 1 p.m.
The man ran when authorities tried to serve a warrant, Joye said. Tracking dogs were utilized and eventually located the suspect, the sheriff added.
Joye said the suspect was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and will later be brought to the law enforcement center in Effingham.
The man’s name and specific charges were not immediately available.
