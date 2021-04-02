3 injured, road closed following crash near Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of a road near Aynor is closed and three people are hurt following a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at 5:43 p.m. in the area of Dixon Road and Magnolia Highway.
Officials said at least one person was ejected as a result of the crash, and that three people are being transported to the hospital with injuries.
HCFR said the roadway surrounding Dixon Road and Magnolia Highway is also closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
