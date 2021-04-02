FIRST ALERT: Widespread frost expected this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter-like temperatures arrive this weekend, ushering in a round of frost for Saturday morning.
The breezy winds will gradually relax overnight as temperatures tumble into the lower 30s. With calm winds in place Saturday morning, this will allow frost to develop. Freeze warnings are in place for most spots Saturday morning.
Sunny skies prevail this weekend as a gradually warming trend takes hold. Afternoon highs Saturday top out in the upper 50s but we’ll rebound into the upper 60s for Easter Sunday. The frost potential is lower Sunday morning but we’ll still fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Take the jacket for those Easter sunrise services
Warm weather fans will enjoy next week’s forecast as Spring-like weather returns. We’ll push afternoon highs back into the middle 70s through the week with very little rain in the forecast over the next seven days.
