FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a cold start to our morning with temperatures in the 30s on this second day of April. The cold temperatures, especially in the Pee Dee, are what has triggered a Freeze Warning until 9am for most areas except the Grand Strand.
As we head into this afternoon, we won’t be seeing many improvements. Temperatures will be slow to warm-up, with highs only reaching the low and middle 50s this afternoon. The good news is clear skies will continue giving way to plenty of sunshine to end the week.
As we head into the weekend, the 50s will stick around for Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Easter Sunday shows a lot of improvements with highs back in the middle 60s. Our dry and sunny stretch will continue all weekend long, with the green light for any Easter or outdoor plan.
If you’re hoping for better weather to hit the beaches, that will have to wait until next week. A substantial warm-up will happen into the new work week as highs soar back into the middle and upper 70s.
