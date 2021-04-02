DHEC: Spoiled Johnson & Johnson vaccine batch not expected to affect S.C. at this time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s top health leaders said millions of discarded vaccine doses aren’t expected to have an immediate effect on the state’s receipt of the vaccine.
This week it was revealed that 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine had to be discarded because “it did not meet quality standards.” The batch was produced by Emergent at its Baltimore factory.
The Associated Press reported Friday that “it was unclear how the problem would affect future deliveries of J&J’s vaccine,” but for South Carolina at least, health officials don’t appear to be worried.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health, said though the state has been seeing some increases in vaccine allocation each week, “doses are not guaranteed, and these 15 million destroyed doses from the Janssen manufacturer are a kind of a prime example of how this vaccine availability can vary and/or become limited week-to-week without a lot of advanced notice.”
However, Traxler said, it is DHEC’s understanding that these doses were not going to be a part of the 100 million vaccines that the drug company had committed to in the near future.
“We do expect variability in our vaccine dosage allocations, especially for the Janssen, but do not anticipate that those 15 million destroyed doses will influence us at this time,” Traxler said.
Traxler said destroying those doses was the right thing to do and was in accordance with strict quality-control checks.
“(This) shows that the system is working and that no corners for safety are being cut,” Traxler said. “All the vaccines - despite us trying to get as many out there and as many arms as fast as possible - they all still have to meet all the same quality-control assurances that vaccines and medications always have to meet for the FDA.”
As of Friday afternoon, DHEC reports 53,850 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the state. When adding the number of Pfizer and Moderna shots administered, over two million vaccine doses have been given in South Carolina.
