DHEC: S.C. registers 683 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 683 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 466,318 and deaths to 8,092, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 29 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 22 new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 25,392 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.9%.
Of the state’s 11,381 inpatient hospital beds, 8,768 are in use for a 77.04% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 470 are COVID-19 patients, of which 116 are in ICU and 48 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.