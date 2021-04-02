Coroner: 4-year-old dies after drowning in Ocean Boulevard resort pool; one person in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A young child died Thursday night after drowning in a Myrtle Beach hotel pool, the coroner’s office announced.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 4-year-old Demi Williams was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center after being removed from a pool at the Crown Reef Resort at 2913 S. Ocean Blvd. around 8:45 p.m.
The child was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. from asphyxiation due to drowning, Willard said. She was in the area with her mother and siblings from Kentucky.
Myrtle Beach police have taken one person into custody in relation to the drowning, officials said.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed the arrest Friday afternoon. He said the person’s name and charges will be announced after they are served warrants.
