Church expanding beyond the four walls for Easter services

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many churches are planning for how they’ll celebrate Easter this weekend, with some meeting in person and some going virtual.
Three pastors share the same message; church isn’t about the building but the people and COVID-19 has helped drive that message.
On the beach, there’s water and tiny grains of sand. There’s no building and no walls, but for many they’re going to spend Easter morning by the beach for a sunrise service.
Tyler Edward, discipleship pastor of Carolina Forest Community Church, said much of the connection to God is through community.
“The love and the care we have for each other isn’t just words we say or what we sing in a song,” Edwards said. ‘It’s something we can live out, if that’s taking a meal to someone or sending cards to them.”
The pandemic is reminding many of the meaning pastors say is behind church.
For many, this is the second Easter without family. To help keep people connected, churches have added services.
“We have prayer calls where we join people together at 5, 6, 7, 8 a.m. every single day,″ Christ United Pastor Jeff Dunn said.
Then there are virtual services.
Typically on a Sunday, Shield’s Chapel Pastor Bernett Raiford is standing at the pulpit. He’s still there but the services remain virtual.
Raiford believes it’s helping to expand the gospel.
“It has opened doors for believers outside of the four walls, understanding this is where we come to worship, this is the building, but the truth of the matter is we are really the church,” he said.
Raiford believes because of virtual services more ministries will come to life.
There are several sunrise services happening along the Grand Strand this Easter weekend.
Myrtle Beach:
Second Avenue Pier, Myrtle Beach at 6:45 a.m.
Plyler Park, Myrtle Beach at 6:45 a.m.
79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach:
17th Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach at 6:30 a.m.
