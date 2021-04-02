Arrests made after police find meth, other drugs during searches in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police seized meth, fentanyl and other drugs after two recent searches in Hartsville, according to police.
Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department said police first searched a home on 14th Street on Monday, where officers seized around 5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 111 grams of marijuana packaged for sale.
Blair said both Terrance Robinson and Wilbert Robinson were arrested in connection to that search.
Terrance Robinson was charged with trafficking meth of more than 400 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Wilbert Robinson was charged with possession of crack cocaine approximately less than one gram.
A vehicle and cash were also found during the search on 14th Street, according to Blair.
Police then searched a home on Howard Street after tips from federal agents and assistance from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Blair said officers found nearly 40 fentanyl tablets and a pound of methamphetamine during the search.
Darius Ings and Anthony Ings were both arrested in the search and were each charged with tracking methamphetamine and trafficking fentanyl. The former was additionally charged as a felon in possession of a handgun.
Blair also said while officers were searching the home on Howard Street, a bystander was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the search.
Sheona Woodham was charged with malicious injury to personal property, assault and battery, shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
Further investigations will continue, Blair said.
