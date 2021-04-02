Arrest made in connection to Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An arrest has been made following a hit-and-run that left one person hurt in Florence.
The Florence Police Department said the collision happened on March 30 in the 300 block of Royal Street.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as Kinshae Domonique James, was the alleged driver of a Ford Expedition that collided with a moped before leaving the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was found later that night, according to officials.
The driver of the moped was later taken to the hospital. No update was provided on their condition.
Police said James was taken into custody on Thursday.
James is charged with failure to yield the right of way on a left turn, leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury, driving under suspension and habitual traffic offender.
Online records show he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $102,000 surety bond.
