One charged after ‘explosive material’ found during search in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman has been charged in connection with the discovery of possible explosive material found during the execution of a search warrant.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 24-year-old Ashley Lynn Rom was charged with possessing a destructive device.
The suspect is in custody at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Myrtle Beach police officers, working alongside agents with the State Law Enforcement Division, served a search warrant Wednesday at 830 44th Ave. North.
During the search, authorities said they located an unidentified substance “believed to be explosive material.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at (843) 918-1909.
