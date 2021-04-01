Tidelands Health set to reach 50K dose milestone

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Tidelands Health expected to give its 50,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
“These 50,000 doses represent tremendous progress in protecting individuals and helping us all get closer to some sense of normalcy,” Tidelands Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said. “But we still have many more people to reach with this vaccine, so we are not letting up. “Distribution of this vaccine is the way we will finally end this pandemic and get our economy in full swing and our lives back. It will remain a priority.”
Tidelands Health officials say they have led the region in vaccine distribution, helping propel Georgetown and Horry counties to rank second and third, respectively, in South Carolina in rate of vaccination of residents.
The expected 50,000th dose comes the day everyone in South Carolina 16 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with the health system, call 833-6-MYSHOT from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or go online to tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.
The health system has scheduled a mass vaccination event by appointment only for April 10 at Tidelands Health Medical Park at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
