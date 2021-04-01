State offers repairs, buyouts for Horry County homes damaged in Hurricane Florence

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WMBF) - Help may be in sight for people dealing with flood damage in Horry County.
The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office has two initiatives underway for repairs, replacements and buyouts.
The office set up an intake center at James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport to help Hurricane Florence victims.
It’s been two and a half years since Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on Horry County.
Disaster recovery officials hope they can start repairs within the next month or so for people still dealing with the damage.
Of course, the county had several other floods as well, specifically one about a month ago. It had one homeowner trying to figure out his next steps.
“I just wish I would’ve known before I bought a home here,” said James Tolliver, owner of Pro Electric SC on March 1.
Tolliver first talked with WMBF News as the house he just bought in the Rosewood area of Socastee had four inches of water in it.
He bought the house in December to move in and expand his business, Pro Electric SC.
Now, at the end of the month, Tolliver says his house has become nothing more than a $144,000 storage unit.
“I can’t work here if I don’t have a place to live, so business is stuck in the water, no pun intended,” he said. “I’m waiting to see what happens with this buyout.”
Hoping to apply for a buyout, Tolliver made the trip to Bucksport to the intake center to see if he’s eligible for a buyout.
“If you have disaster damage we’ll come in, do a damage assessment, and then we will make repairs to that home and if it’s not suitable for repairs,” said Joe Boyes, Deputy Director of the South Carolina Office of Resilience Disaster Recovery Division. “We’ll replace the home using one of our model homes,”
The intake center couldn’t help Tolliver, however, because he bought his house after Florence.
Though he may not be totally out of luck.
The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office partnered with Horry County for another project he may qualify for.
“We recently awarded Horry County $13 million to buy out 61 homes in the Rosewood community,” said Boyes.
Boyes says the goal of the buyout is to clear that area of Rosewood so it can handle more of the Intracoastal flooding and prevent damage to nearby homes.
It’s a program Tolliver would certainly be interested in so he can finally launch his business.
“Even though we’ve hit a few stumbles, I’m going to keep trying and fighting for it,” he said.
The intake center at James R. Frazier Community Center is for Hurricane Florence victims and will be there on April 6 and April 8.
The county has a few details to work out for those in Rosewood, but Boyes says it should hold its own intake center in the near future.
