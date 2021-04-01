Segura’s RBI single gives Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener Thursday.
After Nate Jones (0-1) intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder.
In the top of the 10th, center fielder Roman Quinn made a perfect throw to the plate to retire Ozzie Albies, who was trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s fly ball. Catcher J.T. Realmuto caught the ball and slid in front of the plate in one slick motion, successfully blocking Albies’ path.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola was one strike away from tossing seven scoreless innings before pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval ripped an 0-2 pitch into the second deck in right field to tie it at 2.
Atlanta’s Max Fried gave up two runs and six hits in five innings, striking out eight. Fried became just the fourth left-hander since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966 to start on opening day and the first since Tom Glavine did it in 2002.
The series resumes Saturday with RHP Zack Wheeler going for the Phillies and RHP Charlie Morton making his first start for the Braves. Wheeler was 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA last season. Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA for the Rays.
