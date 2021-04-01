Police: Man arrested after drugs, stolen firearm found in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after drugs and firearms were found after a search in the Pee Dee.
Capt. Robert Drulis with the Florence Police Department said agents with the FPD Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on West Sumter Street.
Drulis said officers found around 63 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 15 grams of cocaine and 103 grams of marijuana.
Police also found two handguns at the home, one of which had been reported stolen.
Domonique Bradley was arrested in connection to the search and is charged with trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
Bradley was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.
