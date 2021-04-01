Police find ‘explosive material’ during search in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police found what was described as “explosive material” during a search in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said MBPD officers working alongside SLED served a search warrant at 830 44th Ave. North.
Vest said during the search, authorities located an unidentified substance “believed to be explosive material.”
He added that the scene is secure and there is no risk to the public at this time.
